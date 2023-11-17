US Bancorp DE Sells 3,406 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $25,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

