US Bancorp DE Sells 35,609 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $39,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after buying an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

