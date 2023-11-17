US Bancorp DE Sells 45,298 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,298 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $37,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,401,733. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.67 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

