US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

