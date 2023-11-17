V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) CFO Shawn Mural Buys 500 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural purchased 500 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
V2X Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VVX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. FMR LLC grew its stake in V2X by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 402,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of V2X in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in V2X during the first quarter worth $6,507,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
