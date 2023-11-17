V2X (NYSE:VVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

VVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get V2X alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVX

V2X Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VVX opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. V2X has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V2X will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.