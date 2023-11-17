VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $161.81 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.76.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

