Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

