Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.