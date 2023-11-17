Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $198.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

