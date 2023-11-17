Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vericel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. Vericel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.