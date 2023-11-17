VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $207,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

