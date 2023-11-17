Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.81 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

