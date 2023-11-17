Veritable L.P. Acquires 1,013 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.