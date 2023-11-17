Veritable L.P. Acquires 206 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $91.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

