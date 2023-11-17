Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 976,377 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

