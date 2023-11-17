Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

