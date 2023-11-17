Veritable L.P. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,101. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

