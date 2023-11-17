Veritable L.P. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 71.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 4.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

