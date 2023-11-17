Veritable L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $135.15 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

