Veritable L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $426.44 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $434.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.31 and a 200-day moving average of $382.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

