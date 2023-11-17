Veritable L.P. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $116.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

