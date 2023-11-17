Veritable L.P. Has $1.28 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE URI opened at $474.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.14 and a 200-day moving average of $424.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

