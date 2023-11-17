Veritable L.P. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

