Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

