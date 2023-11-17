Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,173.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,919.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,980.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,177.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

