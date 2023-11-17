Veritable L.P. Sells 1,570 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

