Veritable L.P. Sells 204 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.