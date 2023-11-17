Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 3.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 113,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 461,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

In other news, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, Director David R. Ebsworth acquired 160,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,393.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.