Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts Sells 193,252 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of VRRM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
