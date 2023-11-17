Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VERV. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

