Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $108,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

