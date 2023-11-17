Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $248.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

