Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.
