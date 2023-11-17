Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,861 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vontier were worth $93,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vontier by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vontier by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vontier by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 0.0 %

VNT opened at $33.76 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

