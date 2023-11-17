VVS Finance (VVS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $137.42 million and $1.74 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 84,869,334,889,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,293,350,947,480 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

