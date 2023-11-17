W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $795.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $719.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

