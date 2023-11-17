W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $795.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $719.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

