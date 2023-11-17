Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $156.05 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.