Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.17.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SWTX opened at $20.45 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.