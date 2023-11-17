Wells Fargo & Company Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $240.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $254.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,380 shares of company stock worth $4,441,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,318.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

