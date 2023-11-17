WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WesBanco by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 61,943 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

