WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 2nd

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in WesBanco by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WesBanco

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.