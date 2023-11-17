West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $344.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.56 and its 200-day moving average is $370.20. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.24 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

