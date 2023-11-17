Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WMC stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

