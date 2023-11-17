Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
WMC stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.71.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
