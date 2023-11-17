Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger Sells 4,215 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $98.05 and a one year high of $138.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.