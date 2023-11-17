Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,653 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $271.84 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $196.11 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.73 and a 200-day moving average of $263.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $7,490,156. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

