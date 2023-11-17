Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,257 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

