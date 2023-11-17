Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of HST opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on HST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
