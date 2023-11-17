Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.38 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.92 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.